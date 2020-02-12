(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Turkey should have thought twice before asking NATO for support against the Syrian army in Idlib amid an escalation of violence in the embattled Syrian province, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Monday, spokesman for the Turkish ruling AK Party Omer Celik said that Turkey was waiting for the alliance's reinforcements in Syria.

"Considering that, according to [French President Emmanuel] Macron, this organization's [NATO] brain is dead, I think that [Turkey] needs to think twice before turning to it. However, it is the sovereign right of each member of this wonderful organization to decide what they should do," Zakharova told reporters during the briefing, adding that NATO lacked the potential to resolve crises in the region.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified on February 3 after the Turkish Defense Ministry accused the Syrian government troops of attacking one of its observation posts in the province. Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a total of 14 servicemen had been killed and 45 injured in the recent attacks by the Syrian military in Idlib.

Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the zone and withdraw from the areas close to Turkey's observation posts by the end of February.

In addition, Erdogan said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the offensive so that terrorists could be expelled from Idlib.