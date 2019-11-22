Moscow Criticizes US' Attempts to Pass Terrorists in Syria Off as Moderate Opposition

Russia believes that Washington's attempts to present terror groups operating in Syria as some moderate opposition are inadmissible and keeps promoting this stand among its partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia believes that Washington's attempts to present terror groups operating in Syria as some moderate opposition are inadmissible and keeps promoting this stand among its partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for the attempts to pass terror organizations � such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia], which have been recognized as such not only by the UN Security Council but by the US itself, by the way � we stand categorically against such approaches, we see this as inadmissible and we convey this position to all our partners," Syromolotov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov touched upon the matter during his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on September 27 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Syromolotov recalled.

"Unfortunately, Washington keeps evading a substantial answer," Syromolotov stressed.

Russia remains committed to its belief that terrorists cannot be divided into "good" and "bad" ones, he reaffirmed.