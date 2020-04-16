Moscow, Damascus Continue Cooperation to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambassador

Russia and Syria continue to strengthen their bilateral partnership to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia and Syria continue to strengthen their bilateral partnership to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The active cooperation between Russia and Syria is continuous, including [efforts] to combat the coronavirus," Efimov said.

The ambassador noted that Russia and other several states called for lifting international sanctions imposed on certain countries or softening them, as it prevented these states from fighting the disease. Both Russia and Syria have been subject to such restrictions.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has also called for lifting sanctions to allow the flow of necessary medical supplies and equipment to states fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Russia and other several states called for immediately lifting all sanctions or easing them, as they hindered efforts of the countries, including Syria, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. We also supported measures of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other United Nations' representatives, which are related to it," Efimov told Sputnik.

The official also recalled that during a G20 emergency meeting held on March 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to establish "green corridors" free of trade wars and sanctions in order to exchange food, medical items and technical equipment amid the pandemic.

Efimov said that the spread of the disease in Syria remained limited and the authorities were monitoring the situation. The diplomat added that Moscow "studied additional opportunities to provide Syrian friends with assistance."

The official stressed that the Russian embassy in Damascus had taken all necessary measures and followed all restrictions issued by the Syrian government to prevent the spread of the infection. Efimov added that there were no COVID-19 cases recorded among Russian diplomats, military staff and citizens living in Syria.

To date, Syria has confirmed 33 coronavirus cases with two deaths.