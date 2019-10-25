Moscow, Damascus deploy forces to Syria-Turkey border

(@imziishan)

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Damascus and Moscow deployed extra forces Friday to Syria 's border with Turkey , even as Washington partially reversed a drawback to boost its own military presence near key Syrian oil fields.

The United States earlier this month announced a pullout from Kurdish-held areas in northeast Syria, allowing Damascus, Ankara and Moscow to carve up the Kurds' now-defunct autonomous region.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies on October 9 launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish-held areas, grabbing a 120-kilometre-long (70-mile) swathe of Syrian land along the frontier.

The deadly incursion killed hundreds and caused 300,000 people to flee their homes in the latest humanitarian disaster in Syria's brutal eight-year war.

This week, Turkey and Russia struck a deal in Sochi for more Kurdish forces to withdraw from the frontier on both sides of that Turkish-held area under the supervision of Russian and Syrian forces.

Before dawn Friday, an AFP stringer saw a convoy of hundredsof regime troops arriving in the border town of Kobane.