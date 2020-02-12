UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Damascus Not Attacking Civilians In Syria Despite Ankara's Claims- Russia Official

Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

Moscow, Damascus Not Attacking Civilians in Syria Despite Ankara's Claims- Russia Official

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Moscow and Damascus conduct no attacks on civilians in Syria, all the strikes target exclusively terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats Director Vladimir Tarabrin told Sputnik on Wednesday, soon after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia and Syria of "massacring" civilians in Idlib.

"We have repeatedly decisively stated that neither Russia nor the Syrian armed forces conduct attacks on civilians. All the attacks are targeted exclusively against the terror bands, the people who carry weapons and engage in fight against the legal government," Tarabrin said.

More Stories From World

