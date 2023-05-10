Moscow, Damascus, Tehran, Ankara Committed to Safe Return of Refugees to Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russia, Syria, Iran and Turkey remain committed to the voluntary and safe return of refugees to Syria and are ready to further support them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"For us, for all countries present here, promoting the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced people to the places of their permanent residence in Syria and ensuring their right to support are a key principle," Lavrov told a quadrilateral ministerial meeting on the normalization of ties between Syria and Turkey in Moscow.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. Alongside the hostilities, the middle Eastern nation has been suffering acute health, energy and economic crises.

For 12 years, the protracted Syrian crisis has placed an estimated 15.3 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.5 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.8 million internally displaced people, the UN Refugee Agency has said.