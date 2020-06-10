UrduPoint.com
Moscow Deaths Up 57% In May From Last Year: Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Moscow deaths up 57% in May from last year: official

Moscow health authorities said Wednesday that 15,713 people died in May amid the coronavirus epidemic, which is 5,715 more fatalities than in May 2019

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Moscow health authorities said Wednesday that 15,713 people died in May amid the coronavirus epidemic, which is 5,715 more fatalities than in May 2019.

The Russian capital recorded a 57 percent increase in year-on-year fatalities in May, according to the city authorities.

