Moscow Declares 10 Norwegian Embassy, Defense Attache Office Staff Personae Non Gratae

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday the decision to declare 10 representatives of the Norwegian Embassy and its defense attache office in Moscow personae non gratae in response to a similar move by Oslo.

Earlier in the day, Norway's NRK broadcaster reported that Moscow declared 10 Norwegian diplomats personae non gratae.

"On April 26, Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was strongly protested in connection with Oslo's decision to expel 15 diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Norway and employees of the Office of the Military Attache .

.. Kvile was handed over a note declaring 10 representatives of the Norwegian Embassy in Moscow and the office of the defense attache persona non gratae as a response," the ministry said in a statement.

The ambassador was also informed that other measures will follow in connection with the unfriendly actions of Oslo, including imposing restrictions on the hiring by Norwegian diplomatic missions of personnel from Russian citizens, the statement added.