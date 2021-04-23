Moscow Declares Five Staffers of Polish Embassy Persona Non Grata in Response Move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia declared five staffers of the Polish embassy persona non grata, obligating them to leave the country by May 16, as a response to Warsaw's expulsion of three Russian diplomatic employees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

According to the statement, Polish ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier on Friday, and Moscow expressed its resolute protest over Poland's decision to declare the staffers of the Russian embassy persona non grata "under an absurd pretext of expressing solidarity with the United States, which makes groundless claims about the Russian Federation's involvement in cyberattacks.

" The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Poland of deliberately choosing the path of of "further degradation" of the bilateral relations.

"Responding to Poland's provocative move to expel the Russian diplomats, the ministry, guided by the principle of reciprocity, declared five staffers of the Polish embassy in the Russian Federation persona non grata. They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation before the end of May 15, 2021," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.