UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Declares Mandatory Self-Isolation At Home For All Age Groups Effective Monday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

Moscow Declares Mandatory Self-Isolation at Home for All Age Groups Effective Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Moscow residents irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30. 

"From tomorrow on [Monday, March 30], a self-isolation regime is declared for all Moscow residents irrespective of age," the mayor's office said in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, Muscovites will only be able to leave home in order to seek emergency medical assistance and in case of other life-threatening circumstances. They will also be able to go to work, the nearest grocery store and pharmacy, as well as to walk a pet - but not farther than 100 meters (330 feet) from home - and dispose of trash.

"At the same time, the home regime does not limit the right of citizens to come to Moscow or leave it. It is only about not moving around the city without good reason," the statement read.

Related Topics

Moscow Same March Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

4 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

4 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

4 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.