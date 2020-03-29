Moscow Declares Mandatory Self-Isolation at Home for All Age Groups Effective Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Moscow residents irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30.

"From tomorrow on [Monday, March 30], a self-isolation regime is declared for all Moscow residents irrespective of age," the mayor's office said in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, Muscovites will only be able to leave home in order to seek emergency medical assistance and in case of other life-threatening circumstances. They will also be able to go to work, the nearest grocery store and pharmacy, as well as to walk a pet - but not farther than 100 meters (330 feet) from home - and dispose of trash.

"At the same time, the home regime does not limit the right of citizens to come to Moscow or leave it. It is only about not moving around the city without good reason," the statement read.