Moscow Declares Mandatory Self-Isolation at Home for All Age Groups Effective Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Sunday that all Muscovites irrespective of age must not leave home unless for exceptional reasons beginning March 30.

"From tomorrow on [Monday, March 30], a self-isolation regime is declared for all Moscow residents irrespective of age," the mayor's office said in a statement.

According to the text, Muscovites will only be able to leave home in order to seek emergency medical assistance and in case of other life-threatening circumstances. They will also be able to go to work, the nearest grocery store and pharmacy, as well as to walk a pet - but not farther than 100 meters (330 feet) from home - and to dispose of trash.

The mayor's office specifically clarified that the new restrictions on movement within the city did not mean a ban on entering or exiting it. Russia's COVID-19 operational headquarters later specified in its Telegram channel that the restrictions did not apply to "personal and official, special and public transport."

To monitor the observance of the order, the city government will use smart control systems in the coming week and "gradually, but steadily" tighten the control tools moving forward, up to introducing a special pass for going outside, Mayor Sergei Sobyani said on his blog.

The operational HQ later specified that such passes would not be required immediately next week and would be introduced after a separate order is issued.

The mayor warned Muscovites that many of them would lose jobs due to COVID-19 related circumstances, but added that the government would work out a special set of economic support measures for such cases.

"As a first step, a regional compensation payment to the unemployed is introduced. The total amount of unemployment benefits (stipend) and the new payment will amount to 19,500 rubles [$250] per month. The payment will be assigned automatically with no need to submit applications," Sobyanin said on his blog.

Infected Muscovites with light forms of COVID-19 will be supervised by doctors at home and provided with antiviral drugs free of charge, he continued.

"Also, as a preventive measure, doctors and other specialists involved in counteracting the spread of the novel coronavirus infection will receive free antiviral drugs," Sobyanin said.

So far, self-isolation was legally binding for Muscovites aged over 65. Moscow accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Russia. The nationwide tally as of Sunday is 1,534 confirmed cases, including eight fatalities and 64 recoveries.