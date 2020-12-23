Moscow Declares Personae Non Gratae Two Colombian Diplomats as Response Measure

Russia has declared personae non gratae two employees of the Colombian embassy, responding to a similar step by Bogota, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Tiempo newspaper reported, citing sources in the Colombian government, that two Russian diplomats were expelled over suspected intelligence activities.

"On December 22, Colombia's ... ambassador to Russia A. [Alfonzo] Lopez Caballero was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to hear protest over the Colombian side's baseless decision to expel two diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Bogota.

This step is not in line with the traditionally friendly and respectful relations between Russia and Colombia ... The ambassador was told that the Russian side, which is guided by the principle of reciprocity, declares personae non gratae two staffers of Colombia's diplomatic mission in Moscow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.