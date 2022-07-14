Moscow Declines To Comment On Possible Exchange Of US Athlete Griner - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Moscow will not provide any comments on the exchange of US basketball player Brittney Griner for a Russian citizen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We never discuss the exhange issues," Peskov told reporters.
Griner, who was in Russia playing for a Yekaterinburg-based basketball team during the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) off-season, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 17 for possessing cannabis oil.