UrduPoint.com

Moscow Deems Silence Of Int'l Organizations On Terrorist Attack On Prilepin Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Moscow Deems Silence of Int'l Organizations on Terrorist Attack on Prilepin Unacceptable

The silence of international organizations on the terrorist attack on Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin is unacceptable and the responsibility for the attack lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The silence of international organizations on the terrorist attack on Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin is unacceptable and the responsibility for the attack lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The lack of condemnation by Washington of another terrorist attack against a Russian journalist and public figure is self-revealing for the American authorities. The silence of the relevant international organizations is unacceptable," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the responsibility for the terrorist attack on Prilepin as well as for other attacks lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with "their Western patrons, primarily the US, thanks to whose efforts the anti-Russian project in Ukraine, based on neo-Nazism, has been painstakingly nurtured since the coup in February 2014."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Condemnation Russia Washington United States February

Recent Stories

Labour rights activists, govt officials express co ..

Labour rights activists, govt officials express concern over poor working condit ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding K ..

Pakistan firm on its principled stance regarding Kashmir: Senator Abdul Qadir

6 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, basel ..

Nawaz Sharif disqualified on basis of false, baseless allegations: PM

6 minutes ago
 Monetary dispute claims life

Monetary dispute claims life

17 minutes ago
 Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

Kite manufacturing factory unearthed, 3 arrested

17 minutes ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cl ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensuring cleanliness in city

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.