MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The silence of international organizations on the terrorist attack on Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin is unacceptable and the responsibility for the attack lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The lack of condemnation by Washington of another terrorist attack against a Russian journalist and public figure is self-revealing for the American authorities. The silence of the relevant international organizations is unacceptable," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the responsibility for the terrorist attack on Prilepin as well as for other attacks lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but also with "their Western patrons, primarily the US, thanks to whose efforts the anti-Russian project in Ukraine, based on neo-Nazism, has been painstakingly nurtured since the coup in February 2014."