Moscow Deeply Concerned About Ukraine Pulling Troops to Contact Line in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia is deeply concerned that Ukraine is pulling its armed forces to the contact line in war-torn Donbas and considers it as dangerous adventurism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, we have seen reports that over 120,000 troops have already been deployed to the conflict zone. Actually, this is precisely what causes our fear that sentiments may prevail in favor of a military solution to the Donbas issue. It is a very dangerous adventure," Peskov told reporters.

Russia cannot take any retaliatory measures in connection with the build-up of the Ukrainian forces near the demarcation line in Donbas, the official said, noting that Ukraine's move is accompanied by NATO incentive exercises.

"All of this is of deep concern to us as it all happens in the immediate vicinity of our borders," Peskov added.

The Kremlin is aware of attempts to present Russia as a party of conflict in Donbas, he said, noting this is not true, as a civil war is taking place in the region.