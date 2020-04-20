Moscow Delivers COVID-19 Humanitarian Aid Shipment From China to Moldova- Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Defense, at the request of the Moldovan authorities, has delivered a shipment of humanitarian aid to combat COVID-19 from China to Chisinau, the ministry said in a statement.

"On April 19, at the request of the Moldovan authorities, the Russian Ministry of Defense carried out an operation resulting in a Russian Aerospace Forces An-124 aircraft containing medical equipment donated by China travel from Shanghai (China) to Chisinau (Moldova) to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Moldova," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 40 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Moldova, noting that this was the first such humanitarian cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

"This cargo delivery is the first joint Russian-Chinese humanitarian action to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease," the statement read.