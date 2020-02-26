Moscow Delivers to North Korea 1,500 Test Systems for Quick Lab Diagnostics of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia has delivered to North Korea 1,500 test systems for quick laboratory diagnostics of the novel coronavirus at Pyongyang's request, to prevent the virus from spreading there, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Due to the remaining risk of spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, COVID-19, the Russian side has delivered to Pyongyang, at North Korea's request, 1,500 test systems for quick laboratory diagnostics of this type of coronavius," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We expect that this step will contribute to boosting the capacity to prevent the disease from spreading to North Korea," the ministry added.