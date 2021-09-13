Moscow demanded from Czech ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka to provide detailed information on reasons for the detention of a Russian citizen in Prague, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Moscow demanded from Czech ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka to provide detailed information on reasons for the detention of a Russian citizen in Prague, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday.

"In connection with the detention of a Russian citizen A.(Aleksandr) Franchetti at the Prague airport on the basis of the international order of Interpol issued by Ukraine, we demanded during a conversation with the Czech ambassador in Moscow, V. Pivonka, to provide detailed information on the motives of the actions of the Czech authorities and the charges against the Russian citizen," the spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry's statement.

The Russian side also warned the ambassador that Prague's continuous "destructive approach" to Russia and its citizens will lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations and will not be left without Moscow's response.

"The Russian embassy in the Czech Republic sent a note to the Czech Foreign Ministry. We expect from the Czech side a prompt reaction to our appeals and answers to the questions," Zakharova added.