Moscow Demands Proof Of Authenticity For Video Of Alleged Spy In Serbia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Moscow wants proof of authenticity of a video that allegedly features a "Russian spy" in Serbia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Moscow wants proof of authenticity of a video that allegedly features a "Russian spy" in Serbia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday,

"I think all facts need to be substantiated the timing of the video, who is featured there, when it was done, who edited it all.

And then I will comment," Zakharova told a briefing.

"I am not trying to get out of commenting. I will definitely get back to this when I have some facts. I cannot tell you anything at the moment because these facts are not there," she said.

