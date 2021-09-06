Moscow Demands Release of Guinean President Conde, Calls for Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Moscow opposes any attempt to unconstitutionally change power and demands the release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the coup of Guniean military.

"Moscow opposes any attempts to unconstitutionally change power.

We demand Conde's release and guarantees of his safety. We believe it is necessary to bring the situation in Guinea back on constitutional track as soon as possible. We urge all the Guinean political forces to refrain from actions that can provoke further violence, and to make effort to achieve peaceful settlement through negotiations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.