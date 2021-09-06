UrduPoint.com

Moscow Demands Release Of Guinean President Conde, Calls For Negotiations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:48 PM

Moscow Demands Release of Guinean President Conde, Calls for Negotiations

Moscow opposes any attempt to unconstitutionally change power and demands the release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the coup of Guniean military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Moscow opposes any attempt to unconstitutionally change power and demands the release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, commenting on the coup of Guniean military.

"Moscow opposes any attempts to unconstitutionally change power.

We demand Conde's release and guarantees of his safety. We believe it is necessary to bring the situation in Guinea back on constitutional track as soon as possible. We urge all the Guinean political forces to refrain from actions that can provoke further violence, and to make effort to achieve peaceful settlement through negotiations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Guinea All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journ ..

Fawad Chaudhary announces to build flats for journalists

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Arme ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation of Egyptian Armed Forces College of Medicine

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in f ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens to $7.49bln in first two months of current FY2 ..

30 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Airlines says weapons seized in Sudan 'le ..

Ethiopia Airlines says weapons seized in Sudan 'legal'

3 minutes ago
 Khusro Bakhtyar invites Japanese companies to gain ..

Khusro Bakhtyar invites Japanese companies to gain foothold in Pakistani market

3 minutes ago
 China Does Not Confirm Receiving Taliban Invitatio ..

China Does Not Confirm Receiving Taliban Invitation to Attend Unveiling of New G ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.