Moscow Demands That International Organizations Condemn Execution of Russian PoWs by Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow demands that international organizations condemn the execution of Russian prisoners of war by Kiev forces and conduct a thorough investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moscow demands that international organizations condemn the execution of Russian prisoners of war by Kiev forces and conduct a thorough investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We demand from international organizations to condemn this egregious crime, to conduct a thorough investigation of it," she said in a statement.

The West ignored evidence of Kiev's crimes against Russian military personnel, an endorsement that makes US and European curators complicit, Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to the cruel and inhuman attitude of the Ukrainian side towards the detained Russian servicemen.

The videos regularly distributed by the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves showed murders, torture, abuse, beatings, etc., committed by them," she said.

"All these numerous evidences of crimes were ignored by the 'collective West,' which actively supports Kiev in everything. Such approval from the US and European curators makes them accomplices in what the Ukrainian neo-Nazis they foster are doing," she stressed.

All those involved in the execution of Russian prisoners in Ukraine will be identified, no one will escape retribution, Zakharova added.