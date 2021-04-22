UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Demands That Prague Cuts Embassy Staff, Taking Disparity Into Account

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Moscow Demands That Prague Cuts Embassy Staff, Taking Disparity Into Account

Moscow demanded to reduce the Czech embassy's staff, taking into account the significant disparity in the category of those received locally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow demanded to reduce the Czech embassy's staff, taking into account the significant disparity in the category of those received locally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In response to Prague's hostile actions, we demanded to reduce the number of employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow, taking into account the significant disparity in the category of those accepted on the spot," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Czech ambassador was summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry headquaters on the Smolenskaya Square, he was declared a "resolute protest" in connection with the actions of official Prague.

"The ambassador was told that we reserve the right to take other steps in the event of further unwinding of the hysterical anti-Russian campaign in the Czech Republic," the Russian ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Protest Moscow Russia Resolute Prague Czech Republic Event

Recent Stories

JCP recommends appointments of 12 new additional j ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Pro-Opposition Ex-Athlete Herasimenia P ..

2 minutes ago

NATO on End of Military Drills in Southern Russia: ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

US Should Treat Gun Violence Like Drunk-Driving, C ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh High Court bars SPSC from conducting exams, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.