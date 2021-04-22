Moscow Demands That Prague Cuts Embassy Staff, Taking Disparity Into Account

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow demanded to reduce the Czech embassy's staff, taking into account the significant disparity in the category of those received locally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In response to Prague's hostile actions, we demanded to reduce the number of employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow, taking into account the significant disparity in the category of those accepted on the spot," Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Czech ambassador was summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry headquaters on the Smolenskaya Square, he was declared a "resolute protest" in connection with the actions of official Prague.

"The ambassador was told that we reserve the right to take other steps in the event of further unwinding of the hysterical anti-Russian campaign in the Czech Republic," the Russian ministry stressed.