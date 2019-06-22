UrduPoint.com
Moscow Demands That Tbilisi Ensure Safety Of Russian Citizens, Journalists In Georgia

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:52 PM

Moscow Demands That Tbilisi Ensure Safety of Russian Citizens, Journalists in Georgia

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded on Saturday that Tbilisi guarantee unconditional safety of Russian citizens in Georgia, in the wake of an attack on Russian journalists in Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded on Saturday that Tbilisi guarantee unconditional safety of Russian citizens in Georgia, in the wake of an attack on Russian journalists in Tbilisi.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Georgian nationalists attacked a crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster in Tbilisi.

"We demand that the Georgian authorities ensure unconditional safety of Russian journalists as well as citizens of the Russian Federation, who are present on the territory of Georgia, in general. We expect an appropriate response from the relevant international organizations and NGOs, especially from the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media H. Desir," the statement reads.

