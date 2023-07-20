Open Menu

Moscow Demands UK Diplomats Notify About Movements In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Moscow Demands UK Diplomats Notify About Movements in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russia has introduced a notification procedure of movement for employees of the UK diplomatic missions in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 20, the UK Charge d'affaires in Russia, Tom Dodd, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry...

The UK has been informed of the decision to introduce a notification procedure for the movement of employees of the UK diplomatic missions on the territory of our country," the statement said.

Any efforts by London to continue its destructive police against Moscow, demonize Russia and complicate the work of its foreign missions will receive a decisive response, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia London United Kingdom July

Recent Stories

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

1 minute ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

42 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

1 hour ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

1 hour ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 hours ago
Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From World