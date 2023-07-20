Moscow Demands UK Diplomats Notify About Movements in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Russia has introduced a notification procedure of movement for employees of the UK diplomatic missions in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On July 20, the UK Charge d'affaires in Russia, Tom Dodd, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry...

The UK has been informed of the decision to introduce a notification procedure for the movement of employees of the UK diplomatic missions on the territory of our country," the statement said.

Any efforts by London to continue its destructive police against Moscow, demonize Russia and complicate the work of its foreign missions will receive a decisive response, the ministry added.