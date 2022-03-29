UrduPoint.com

Moscow Demands Ukraine Release 4 Rosatom Employees - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Moscow demands Ukraine release four employees of JSC Atomspetstrans, a subsidiary of Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Moscow demands Ukraine release four employees of JSC Atomspetstrans, a subsidiary of Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On February 23, a batch of fresh nuclear fuel was delivered to the Rivne NPP as scheduled and stipulated by contractual obligations. The cargo was accompanied by four JSC Atomspetstrans employees, who have been held hostage since then by the Ukrainian side in a railcar at the plant.

"We demand that the Ukrainian side release our four citizens and ensure their safe return to Russia," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Moscow "calls on the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to assist on this matter.

Zakharova added that the employees have been held hostage for over a month now and called it an "egregious situation," as they delivered the nuclear fuel under contractual obligations.

Last Wednesday, the Russian mission in Vienna informed the IAEA of the plight of the employees. On Friday, Rosatom itself demanded Ukraine return them.

