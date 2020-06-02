Moscow Demands US Defend Journalists From Police Abuse After Attack on Sputnik Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Moscow demands that the United States take measures to defend journalists from police brutality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a law enforcement officer fired rubber bullets at a Sputnik producer who covered anti-racism protests in Washington.

On Monday, Sputnik producer Nicole Russell was hit by police rubber bullets while covering protests near the White House over the death of African American man George Floyd due to violence in police custody.

According to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Sputnik journalist was attacked by police through she repeatedly stated that she was the press and had the press card hung around her neck.

"We demand that the American authorities immediately take measures to prevent journalists from becoming targets of police abuse. We note with concern that the situation with media rights in the United States is getting worse every day," the ministry said.