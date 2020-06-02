UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Demands US Defend Journalists From Police Abuse After Attack On Sputnik Producer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Moscow Demands US Defend Journalists From Police Abuse After Attack on Sputnik Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Moscow demands that the United States take measures to defend journalists from police brutality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a law enforcement officer fired rubber bullets at a Sputnik producer who covered anti-racism protests in Washington.

On Monday, Sputnik producer Nicole Russell was hit by police rubber bullets while covering protests near the White House over the death of African American man George Floyd due to violence in police custody.

According to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Sputnik journalist was attacked by police through she repeatedly stated that she was the press and had the press card hung around her neck.

"We demand that the American authorities immediately take measures to prevent journalists from becoming targets of police abuse. We note with concern that the situation with media rights in the United States is getting worse every day," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Washington White House Man George United States Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

11 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

41 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

1 hour ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

1 hour ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Pledges $500Mln to Aid Humanitarian, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.