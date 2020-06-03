Moscow Demands US Defend Journalists From Police Abuse After Attack on Sputnik Producer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Moscow demands that the United States take measures to defend journalists from police brutality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after a law enforcement officer fired rubber bullets at a Sputnik producer who covered anti-racism protests in Washington.

On Monday, Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell was hit by police rubber bullets while covering protests near the White House over the death of African American man George Floyd due to violence in police custody. According to the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Sputnik journalist was attacked by police though she repeatedly stated that she was the press and had the press card hung around her neck.

"We demand that the American authorities immediately take measures to prevent journalists from becoming targets of police abuse. We note with concern that the situation with media rights in the United States is getting worse every day," the ministry said.

On Sunday, a RIA Novosti correspondent, Mikhail Turgiyev, was pepper-sprayed in the face by a Minneapolis police officer despite identifying himself as a reporter, while covering the protests. A VICE television crew was also affected during the incident. The Russian Foreign Ministry regards the incident as a manifestation of unjustified brutality. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to reporters who had been detained or attacked by the police on Sunday night. The Russian Embassy in the US, in turn, sent a note to the US State Department.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has urged the US authorities to ensure safety of journalists covering the protests. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general, said all such incidents should be investigated. US non-profit Freedom of the Press Foundation added the incident involving Turgiyev to its database.