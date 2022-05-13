UrduPoint.com

Moscow Demands US Stop Persecution Of Russian Journalists - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Moscow Demands US Stop Persecution of Russian Journalists - Foreign Ministry

Moscow has demanded that the United States immediately stop persecuting Russian journalists and provide them with normal working conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Moscow has demanded that the United States immediately stop persecuting Russian journalists and provide them with normal working conditions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We demand that the trampling upon Russian journalists be immediately stopped and that they be allowed to work under normal conditions, in accordance with the standards of freedom of speech that Washington loves to tout so hypocritically," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman said that more restrictions are being constantly imposed on the Russian journalists accredited in the US to make their work more difficult or to intimidate them into leaving.

Zakharova said that the US continues its "Russophobic witch-hunt" of pressuring "unwanted journalists" using security services into covering events in a way that benefits Washington.

She noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently attempted twice to involve a head of a Russian correspondent office in Washington in "compromising cooperation," saying it was yet another example of the unprecedented pressure Russian journalists have to face.

