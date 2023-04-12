Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision To Join US Military Drills In Europe

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

Russia has requested official clarification from Armenia about its participation in US-led military drills in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia has requested official clarification from Armenia about its participation in US-led military drills in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The US and their allies try to discredit the partnership between the countries in the region and our country, drag them into different forms of cooperation. They are clearly anti-Russian, if not russophobic at times. Such NATO actions lead to destabilization of the situation in various regions, to growth of conflict potential, to creation of new separation lines. We have requested official explanations from our Armenian partners regarding their participation in the NATO drills. We will decide on our response upon receiving the answer," Zakharova told a press briefing.

At the same time, Yerevan's refusal to host the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) military maneuvers is regrettable and does not contribute to the improvement of local security, Zakharova added.

Last week, Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesman Aram Torosyan said that Armenia was planning to participate in two US-led military drills in Europe, KFOR (Kosovo Force) and Saber Junction. The US Defense Department announced that Armenia would participate in the Defender-2023 multinational military training. However, later the announcement was corrected and Armenia was removed from the list of participants.

In January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the defense ministry had informed the CSTO it deemed it inappropriate to host the organization's Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills in the country this year due to continuing tensions with neighboring Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. On February 14, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov said that the joint exercise would take place in Kyrgyzstan instead.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Europe Yerevan Armenia Same Lead Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan Turkish Lira January February From

Recent Stories

SC eight-member bench to take up pleas against bil ..

SC eight-member bench to take up pleas against bill clipping CJP’s powers

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost cooperation in va ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost cooperation in various fields

32 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring science of age ..

42 minutes ago
 What Najam Sethi says about Babar Azam’s captain ..

What Najam Sethi says about Babar Azam’s captaincy of all formats?

48 minutes ago
 IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

49 minutes ago
 Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.