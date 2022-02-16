UrduPoint.com

Moscow Denies Allegations Of UK's Truss About Planned 'False-Flag Invasion' In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022

Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Planned 'False-Flag Invasion' in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry called the statements of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that Russia was planning a "false-flag invasion" into Ukraine a disinformation.

"This is the feeding of this disinformation (about the 'false-flag invasion') to their local journalists and tabloids," Zakharova said in a video posted on her Telegram channel.

"First, they come up with something that doesn't exist, like Liz Truss once again, and then they talk about the consequences," she added.

She noted that Russia had repeatedly spoken about the use of "false flags" in Ukraine, but in the context of possible provocations by the West.

"Perhaps, we are talking about the fact that they (the UK) will use their own flag? I don't know, this is a question for them," she said.

