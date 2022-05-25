Moscow Denies Allegations of Using Army to Transport Ukrainian Grain to Russia

Claims that Russia is using its military to transport Ukrainian grain to Russian territory are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Claims that Russia is using its military to transport Ukrainian grain to Russian territory are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, CNN posted satellite images allegedly showing Russian ships unloading Ukrainian grain in Crimea.

"I absolutely reject these claims. We do not steal from anyone," Rudenko told reporters.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not responsible for the impeding global hunger despite claims to the contrary voiced by Western politicians. He noted that Moscow is not blocking Ukraine from exporting grain to Poland by rail and blamed the countries imposing sanctions on Russian exports for aggravating the issue.

Last week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) called for extra solutions to tackle the food crisis, which is heading toward global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and multiple economic crises. The WFP warned that about 46 million individuals may face severe food insecurity in addition to the 276 million people currently experiencing acute hunger, prompting further tensions over limited resources.