UrduPoint.com

Moscow Denies Allegations Of Using Army To Transport Ukrainian Grain To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Moscow Denies Allegations of Using Army to Transport Ukrainian Grain to Russia

Claims that Russia is using its military to transport Ukrainian grain to Russian territory are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Claims that Russia is using its military to transport Ukrainian grain to Russian territory are false, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, CNN posted satellite images allegedly showing Russian ships unloading Ukrainian grain in Crimea.

"I absolutely reject these claims. We do not steal from anyone," Rudenko told reporters.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not responsible for the impeding global hunger despite claims to the contrary voiced by Western politicians. He noted that Moscow is not blocking Ukraine from exporting grain to Poland by rail and blamed the countries imposing sanctions on Russian exports for aggravating the issue.

Last week, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) called for extra solutions to tackle the food crisis, which is heading toward global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and multiple economic crises. The WFP warned that about 46 million individuals may face severe food insecurity in addition to the 276 million people currently experiencing acute hunger, prompting further tensions over limited resources.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Poland May From Million

Recent Stories

Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonme ..

Zardari strongly condemns Yasin Malik's imprisonment

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintai ..

CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintaining durable peace

6 minutes ago
 Jordan keen to increase bilateral trade relations ..

Jordan keen to increase bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Person ..

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 10 Persons, 9 Companies - Treasury

6 minutes ago
 CM grieved at cop death

CM grieved at cop death

6 minutes ago
 Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for crea ..

Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for creating political awareness

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.