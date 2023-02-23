UrduPoint.com

Moscow Denies Allegations On Russian Private Military Company's Presence In Burkina Faso

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Rumors about the alleged presence of instructors from a Russian private military company (PMC) in Burkina Faso are groundless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

The diplomat said that there is a lot of speculation in the media about the contacts of the Russian side with the new authorities of Burkina Faso, noting that these are "just speculations that have nothing to do with the real state of affairs, including the alleged request for Russian military assistance to this country.

"

"As for the rumors around the alleged presence of instructors from a Russian private military company in Burkina Faso, they are groundless," Bogdanov said, recalling that during his recent address, Burkina Faso's interim president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, said that there is no need to resort to the services of a foreign PMC at this stage.

More Stories From World

