(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday that Germany, Denmark and Sweden had not informed Russia about their joint investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, contrary to what the countries said in a letter to the United Nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday that Germany, Denmark and Sweden had not informed Russia about their joint investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, contrary to what the countries said in a letter to the United Nations.

On Monday, the permanent representatives of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent the letter to the UN, regarding the investigations into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that "the authorities of the Russian Federation have been informed about the ongoing investigations."

"This does not correspond to reality - the authorities of these countries continue to stubbornly refuse to cooperate with Russia in the investigation of this terrorist attack and do not provide any clear answers to our numerous official appeals to share relevant information.

All three states have responded with refusals to Russia's official requests for legal assistance and the establishment of a joint investigative team," Zakharova said.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Russia doubts the effectiveness of the countries' joint probe.

"It is also noteworthy that Germany, Denmark and Sweden avoid full participation in thematic discussions of the UN Security Council, preferring to send 'letters'. These actions, unfortunately, only strengthen our doubts about the effectiveness of the ongoing national investigations," she added.

Russia continues to insist on conducting transparent, objective, depoliticized investigation into explosions, Zakharova said.