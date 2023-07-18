Open Menu

Moscow Denies Being Informed About Germany, Denmark, Sweden's Nord Stream Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Moscow Denies Being Informed About Germany, Denmark, Sweden's Nord Stream Probe

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday that Germany, Denmark and Sweden had not informed Russia about their joint investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, contrary to what the countries said in a letter to the United Nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday that Germany, Denmark and Sweden had not informed Russia about their joint investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, contrary to what the countries said in a letter to the United Nations.

On Monday, the permanent representatives of Denmark, Sweden and Germany sent the letter to the UN, regarding the investigations into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that "the authorities of the Russian Federation have been informed about the ongoing investigations."

"This does not correspond to reality - the authorities of these countries continue to stubbornly refuse to cooperate with Russia in the investigation of this terrorist attack and do not provide any clear answers to our numerous official appeals to share relevant information.

All three states have responded with refusals to Russia's official requests for legal assistance and the establishment of a joint investigative team," Zakharova said.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Russia doubts the effectiveness of the countries' joint probe.

"It is also noteworthy that Germany, Denmark and Sweden avoid full participation in thematic discussions of the UN Security Council, preferring to send 'letters'. These actions, unfortunately, only strengthen our doubts about the effectiveness of the ongoing national investigations," she added.

Russia continues to insist on conducting transparent, objective, depoliticized investigation into explosions, Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist United Nations Russia Germany Nord Sweden Denmark Gas All Share

Recent Stories

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visi ..

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visit to Rebel-Controlled Territor ..

9 minutes ago
 MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

18 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

18 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

18 minutes ago
 NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

18 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

18 minutes ago
KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

18 minutes ago
 Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

29 minutes ago
 ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in ..

Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in promoting regional trade, deve ..

24 minutes ago
 Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Call ..

Canada Condemns Russia for Ending Grain Deal, Calls for Renewal - Global Affairs

24 minutes ago
 District admin takes measures to ensure peace, sec ..

District admin takes measures to ensure peace, security during Moharram: DC

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World