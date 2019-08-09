UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Denies Claims Of Russian Border Guards Violating S.Ossetia-Georgia Border

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:01 PM

Moscow Denies Claims of Russian Border Guards Violating S.Ossetia-Georgia Border

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday denied accusations that Russia was allegedly pushing the border between Georgia and the break-away region of South Ossetia deeper into Georgian territory by carrying out "work" there

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday denied accusations that Russia was allegedly pushing the border between Georgia and the break-away region of South Ossetia deeper into Georgian territory by carrying out "work" there.

On Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus accused Russian-backed forces of initiating the "process of borderization at a village near a South Ossetia administrative boundary line." Zakharova called out Georgian and Western media for claiming that Russian and South Ossetian border guards were moving further into Georgian territory. According to the spokeswoman, this was a deliberate media campaign timed to coincide with the 11th anniversary of the 2008 war in Georgia.

"Measures on border maintenance are routinely carried out by South Ossetia and are done to create conditions for safe and conflict-free life of the population of the two neighboring states.

First of all, such steps allow for the elimination of the still quite numerous incidents related to unintentional violations of the border," Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that Russian border guards were at the border in accordance with an agreement between Russia and South Ossetia and "are not carrying out any work there."

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital, Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Independence Georgia August Border Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Border Patrol Marine Unit Comes Under Fire From ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Calls Hollywood 'Racist' Amid Controversy Ov ..

5 minutes ago

Businesses not having STRN can't charge sale tax: ..

5 minutes ago

States Should Provide Asylum to People Fleeing Con ..

5 minutes ago

Govt suspended bilateral trade with India with imm ..

8 minutes ago

Widespread rains forecast in the country 09 Aug 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.