Moscow Denies Claims of Russian Border Guards Violating S.Ossetia-Georgia Border

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday denied accusations that Russia was allegedly pushing the border between Georgia and the break-away region of South Ossetia deeper into Georgian territory by carrying out "work" there.

On Thursday, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus accused Russian-backed forces of initiating the "process of borderization at a village near a South Ossetia administrative boundary line." Zakharova called out Georgian and Western media for claiming that Russian and South Ossetian border guards were moving further into Georgian territory. According to the spokeswoman, this was a deliberate media campaign timed to coincide with the 11th anniversary of the 2008 war in Georgia.

"Measures on border maintenance are routinely carried out by South Ossetia and are done to create conditions for safe and conflict-free life of the population of the two neighboring states.

First of all, such steps allow for the elimination of the still quite numerous incidents related to unintentional violations of the border," Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that Russian border guards were at the border in accordance with an agreement between Russia and South Ossetia and "are not carrying out any work there."

Georgia has been in conflict with Abkhazia and South Ossetia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital, Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic. Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.