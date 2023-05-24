Moscow Denies Interfering in Domestic Affairs of Other States Including Moldova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia is not interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries, including Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Contrary to Western countries, Russia is not interfering in the domestic affairs of other states, including the Republic of Moldova," Zakharova told a briefing.

She expressed confidence that it was in the interest of Moldova and its citizens to normalize ties with Russia and keep getting the benefits of the country's participation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The Russian diplomat also urged the Moldovan government to take into account the different opinions held by the Moldovan population and avoid actions that could lead to a polarization of society.

Over the past weeks, Moldova has taken a number of steps to distance itself from the CIS.

Last week, the Moldovan government decided to denounce the CIS agreement on the exchange of information on border protection, citing risks the treaty allegedly carries for Moldova's security. On May 15, the Speaker of the Moldovan parliament, Igor Grosu, announced that the country would initiate its withdrawal from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

In March, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the Eurasian vector and integration within the CIS do not deliver enough growth to the country. She pledged to join the European Union before 2030. Over the course of 2022, Moldova evaded CIS membership obligations, ignoring CIS sessions as well as Eurasian Economic Union meetings. Chisinau has also accused Moscow of interfering in its affairs and preparing a coup, as Moldova grapples with public unrest caused by rising inflation and energy shortages.