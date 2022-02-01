UrduPoint.com

Moscow Denies Sending Its Response To Security Guarantees Proposals To Washington

February 01, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday denied the information that Russia had handed over to the United States a written follow-up response to the proposals on security guarantees earlier sent by Washington.

"This report is not true," Grushko told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US had received Russia's written follow-up on the Biden administration's security proposals and would continue to consult allies, including Ukraine, to address these issues.

