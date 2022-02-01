Moscow Denies Sending Its Response to Security Guarantees Proposals to Washington

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday denied the information that Russia had handed over to the United States a written follow-up response to the proposals on security guarantees earlier sent by Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Tuesday denied the information that Russia had handed over to the United States a written follow-up response to the proposals on security guarantees earlier sent by Washington.

"This report is not true," Grushko told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that the US had received Russia's written follow-up on the Biden administration's security proposals and would continue to consult allies, including Ukraine, to address these issues.