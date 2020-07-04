UrduPoint.com
Moscow Denies US-Alleged Breach Of Underground Nuclear Tests Moratorium

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Moscow Denies US-Alleged Breach of Underground Nuclear Tests Moratorium

Russia rejects the allegations of its non-compliance with the ban on underground nuclear tests, considering them an attempt by the United States to divert attention from the fact that it did not ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Russia rejects the allegations of its non-compliance with the ban on underground nuclear tests, considering them an attempt by the United States to divert attention from the fact that it did not ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Predictably, the US allegations that Russia has breached the moratorium on nuclear tests by conducting experiments that do not meet the US 'zero-yield' standard have not been supported by any evidence.

Moreover, the US has admitted that it knows neither the number of such tests in 2019, nor whether they have been conducted at all," a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow's international obligations do not entail compliance with any "US standards" with regard to nuclear tests.

"These insinuations have seemingly been floated to divert attention from the CTBT," the ministry spokesperson said, adding that "by refusing to ratify the CTBT, the US put it on the brink of complete collapse."

