Moscow Denounces US Claims About Alleged Oppression Of Media In Russia As Absurd

Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday condemned Washington's claims that independent media outlets and reporters in Russia were persecuted, calling them absurd.

Earlier this week, Russian-language spokesperson of the US Department of State Andrea Kalan in a video address posted to Twitter expressed concerns about she called repressions against independent media in Russia. According to the diplomat, Russia passes bills that expand the government's powers on limiting freedom of speech, in particular, new amendments to the law on foreign agents.

"This is absurd: at the moment when there is a battle on social networks, when some demand to unblock [the accounts of US President Donald Trump], others demand to permanently deprive even Trump supporters of the right [to have accounts] ... a campaign of oppressing people who have a point of view, which does not correspond to the incoming mainstream, began," Zakharova said live on the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

According to the diplomat, Kalan's video address, which was only in Russian, targets exclusively the Russian-speaking audience, because if it was translated into English, the State Department would have been stormed.

Zakharova also said that in 2020 alone, there were numerous attacks on Russian journalists, arrests and interrogations in the United States, noting that "the visits of the special services to Russian journalists have become a routine." At the same time, the corresponding notes of the Russian Embassy in Washington remain unanswered, she noted.

As for the law on foreign agents, the only ones who can elaborate on the issue are international specialized organizations, but, first of all, this is a question of Russian citizens, the spokeswoman added.

An initial foreign agent law was adopted by Russia in 2012, giving authorities the power to label non-governmental organizations and human rights groups as foreign agents.

In December 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed several laws expanding the definition of foreign agents. In particular, individuals and unregistered non-governmental organizations can now be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in politics while being funded from abroad. Foreign journalists accredited in Russia can also be labeled as foreign agents for engaging in relevant activities, with media outlets being obligated to label articles by individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents. Individuals can be also labeled as foreign agents if they are involved in creating a foreign agent media outlet and receive financing from abroad, as well as if they spread reports of such a media.

In addition, the amended law envisages up to five years in prison if foreign agents gather information related to national security. Criminal liability will be envisioned for foreign agents who continue to violate the established regulations even after being penalized under administrative laws.

