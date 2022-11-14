Moscow Deplores Consensus in US Establishment to Continue Russophobic Policy - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moscow deplores the consensus in the US establishment on the continuation of the rabid Russophobic policy after the midterm elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Russia deplores the general consensus within the American establishment on the continuation of the illogical, rabid Russophobic policy. This trend is really sad," Peskov told a briefing.