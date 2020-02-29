Moscow Deports 88 Foreigners Over Violation of Coronavirus Quarantine

Moscow authorities will deport 88 foreign nationals who have violated coronavirus quarantine, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor for social development, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Moscow authorities will deport 88 foreign nationals who have violated coronavirus quarantine, Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor for social development, said Friday.

"During the raids, 88 people who violated the quarantine regime were identified.

These are foreign citizens who are subject to deportation," Rakova said.

Chinese coronavirus continues to spread rapidly around the world. In China, the number of infected has exceeded 78,800 people, in South Korea - 2,300, in Iran - 388, in Italy - 650. In the past 24 hours alone, the first cases of infection were registered in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Lithuania, Belarus, New Zealand and Azerbaijan.