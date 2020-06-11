UrduPoint.com
Moscow Deputy Mayor: 17.4% Of City Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies

Moscow Deputy Mayor: 17.4% of City Residents Have Coronavirus Antibodies

At the moment, 17.4 percent of Moscow residents have coronavirus antibodies, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) At the moment, 17.4 percent of Moscow residents have coronavirus antibodies, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Thursday.

"We have held a study for population immunity. The first stage of testing took place between may 4 and May 21, and at that point 12 percent of Moscow residents had antibodies.

The second stage of the testing has ended. At the moment, the immunity is being formed. In other words, 17.4 percent of Moscow residents have G antibodies, so the population immunity has increased by almost 5 percent in two weeks," Rakova said.

