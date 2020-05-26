UrduPoint.com
Moscow Deputy Mayor Says Record 8,033 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Moscow has registered a record-high daily increase in COVID-19 recoveries, as doctors have cured 8,033 patients in the past 24 hours, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,033 people have recovered after receiving treatment. This is a record-high number.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection has grown to 61,619. We hope that this positive dynamics will continue," Rakova told reporters.

Doctors conduct special research after treatment in order to confirm a recovery, Rakova recalled. After being discharged, all patients who need to remain under monitoring receive relevant recommendations.

