Moscow Deserted After Shops Close To Stop Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 09:37 PM

The streets of Moscow were eerily quiet Saturday with shops and restaurants shuttered after new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus came into force

The streets of Moscow were eerily quiet Saturday with shops and restaurants shuttered after new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus came into force.

Officials in the Russian capital this week stopped short of imposing a full lockdown, but ordered elderly residents on Thursday to stay and home and closed all non-essential services for one week from Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin urged all Russians to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in a rare televised address on Wednesday, saying next week would be a week off from work.

The order to close all restaurants, cafes, and non-essential services throughout the country comes against the backdrop of a steady increase in the rise of cases in Russia.

Health officials have reported 1,264 coronavirus cases and four deaths across Russia, with a majority of them -- 817 -- centralised in the capital.

More Stories From World

