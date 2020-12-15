UrduPoint.com
Moscow Develops AI-Based Technology For Analyzing Severity Of COVID Pneumonia - Mayor

Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:14 PM

The Russian capital of Moscow in collaboration with Lomonosov Moscow State University has developed an AI-based technology for diagnosing the severity of COVID-19 pneumonia by analyzing blood samples, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Russian capital of Moscow in collaboration with Lomonosov Moscow State University has developed an AI-based technology for diagnosing the severity of COVID-19 pneumonia by analyzing blood samples, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday.

In his personal blog, the mayor said that Moscow doctors have cured over 500,000 COVID-19 patients, resulting in a massive amount of data on the disease. Those include computer tomography (CT) scans of lungs.

"Together with Lomonosov Moscow State University, we have developed the so-called CT-calculator - a neural network to analyze the level of damage to lungs. To do that we matched blood tests, [oxygen] saturation data, overall clinical findings for patients diagnosed with COVID pneumonia with those patents' CT results .

.. as the CT-calculator is based on AI-technology it will constantly 'learn' and perfect itself as it amasses new data," Sobyanin wrote.

The mayor added that the network would assist doctors in predicting probabilities for light, average, or severe development of the disease and make a decision on further treatment. The calculator is already embedded in the city's Integrated Medical Information and Analytical System and it will be open for doctors from other regions as well, according to the mayor.

Russia has confirmed a total of over 2.6 million COVID-19 patients, 698,084 of them in Moscow.

