Moscow Did Not Ask CSTO Partners for Help in Special Operation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Moscow did not turn to Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) partners with a request for assistance in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"We have not made such a request to anyone. We proceed from the fact that we have everything necessary to solve the tasks of the special military operation, to end the war that the West started through the Ukrainian regime even after the coup d'etat," Lavrov said.