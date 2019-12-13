UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Did Not Benefit From White Helmets Co-Founder's Death - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:08 PM

Moscow Did Not Benefit From White Helmets Co-Founder's Death - Russian Foreign Ministry

The death of White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier in November was beneficial not to Russia and Syria, but to his handlers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The death of White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier in November was beneficial not to Russia and Syria, but to his handlers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"In November, a number of articles appeared in leading Anglo-Saxon media on the death of one of the founders of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, J. Le Mesurier. The leitmotif of publications was that 'his elimination was beneficial primarily to Russia'.. Russia, as the government of Syria, like no other was interested in J.

Le Mesurier staying in good health for as long as possible and being able to uncover the truth about the activities of the White Helmets," the ministry said on Facebook.

"He could have presented to the world public compelling evidence of the provocative actions of the White Helmets... [whose] handlers were probably not comfortable about this scenario. Mesurier, who exhausted his potential and knew perfectly all inside information about the White Helmets, was liquidated," it presumed.

Related Topics

World Syria Russia Facebook November Media All Government

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

37 minutes ago

Wall Street slides following US-China trade deal

2 minutes ago

PHA DG visits Greater Iqbal Park

2 minutes ago

Man killed in Nushki

2 minutes ago

US Never Promised Kurds Assistance in Establishing ..

2 minutes ago

P&S Healthcare recovers 300,000 bottles of expired ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.