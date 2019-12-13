The death of White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier in November was beneficial not to Russia and Syria, but to his handlers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The death of White Helmets co-founder James Le Mesurier in November was beneficial not to Russia and Syria , but to his handlers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"In November, a number of articles appeared in leading Anglo-Saxon media on the death of one of the founders of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, J. Le Mesurier. The leitmotif of publications was that 'his elimination was beneficial primarily to Russia'.. Russia, as the government of Syria, like no other was interested in J.

Le Mesurier staying in good health for as long as possible and being able to uncover the truth about the activities of the White Helmets," the ministry said on Facebook.

"He could have presented to the world public compelling evidence of the provocative actions of the White Helmets... [whose] handlers were probably not comfortable about this scenario. Mesurier, who exhausted his potential and knew perfectly all inside information about the White Helmets, was liquidated," it presumed.