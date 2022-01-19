UrduPoint.com

Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal To Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit In Jerusalem - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit in Jerusalem - Kremlin

Moscow has not received any proposals to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow has not received any proposals to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021 to host the Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem.

According to Axios, Bennett proposed this idea during his visit to Sochi but Putin "criticized" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response. Bennett's office declined to comment on such reports.

"No," Peskov said when asked if Kremlin received this proposal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Jerusalem Vladimir Putin Sochi October

Recent Stories

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

36 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over reg ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from police over registration of case on complaint ..

4 minutes ago
 New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chie ..

New Local Govt Act to herald development era: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukr ..

Minsk Calls US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus 'Horror Stor ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthe ..

Biden Administration to Invest $14Bln to Strengthen US Supply Chain - White Hous ..

5 minutes ago
 Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, say ..

Still time for Hazard and Bale at Real Madrid, says Ancelotti

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.