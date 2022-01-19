Moscow Did Not Receive Proposal to Hold Russia-Ukraine Summit in Jerusalem - Kremlin

Moscow has not received any proposals to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow has not received any proposals to hold a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing sources, that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2021 to host the Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem.

According to Axios, Bennett proposed this idea during his visit to Sochi but Putin "criticized" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in response. Bennett's office declined to comment on such reports.

"No," Peskov said when asked if Kremlin received this proposal.