Moscow Disagrees With Statement Alleging Iran Slows Down JCPOA Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia disagrees with statements alleging that Iran slows down the negotiations process on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We note the mutual disposition of the participants in the Vienna format talks to achieve a result as soon as possible. We have seen statements that Iran is allegedly hindering this process. We do not share such an assessment of events. We see no reason to confirm that the Iranian side is hindering this process, this is not in its interests, as Tehran has repeatedly stated," Zakharova told a briefing.