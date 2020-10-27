UrduPoint.com
Moscow Disappointed By US Signals On New START Extension - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

Moscow Disappointed by US Signals on New START Extension - Diplomat

Moscow is disappointed by the signals it has seen from the United States on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Moscow is disappointed by the signals it has seen from the United States on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We are holding vigorous talks talks with the US on these issues. The signals we are receiving from them disappoint us," Ryabkov said.

"The Americans do not seem to comprehend that we cannot implement the proposal, when the US keeps piling up multiple demands, not even requests, but demands," Ryabkov said.

